After Vijay, Trisha, Nayanthara, Ilaiyaraaja's Chennai studio gets bomb threat 

A bomb threat email sent to renowned music director Ilaiyaraaja's studio in T. Nagar, Chennai , sparked a security scare on Tuesday. The email, which was also received at the Director General of Police (DGP) office, claimed that an explosive device was planted inside the composer's studio. However, after a thorough inspection by police personnel, including the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), it was confirmed that the threat was a hoax.

Investigation underway Email similar to those sent to several VIPs The bomb scare also led to searches at the premises of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) coordinator Seeman and seven other locations, including the residence of Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Greenways Road in Chennai. Preliminary inquiry suggests that the email was similar to those sent earlier to several VIPs and public figures in Chennai over the past few weeks, reported The Hindu.

Ongoing probe Cyber crime and city police teams investigating The Cyber Crime and City Police teams have launched an investigation to trace the origin of the email and identify its sender. Several high-profile individuals in Chennai, including actors Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, and Nayanthara, have received similar bomb threats in recent weeks. Notably, two individuals were recently arrested for making such threats: Iyappan (36) from Thiruporur for threatening Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's residence and Boopathi (43) from Maduravoyal for similar hoax threats to public places.