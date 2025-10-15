After Vijay, Trisha, Nayanthara, Ilaiyaraaja's Chennai studio gets bomb threat
What's the story
A bomb threat email sent to renowned music director Ilaiyaraaja's studio in T. Nagar, Chennai, sparked a security scare on Tuesday. The email, which was also received at the Director General of Police (DGP) office, claimed that an explosive device was planted inside the composer's studio. However, after a thorough inspection by police personnel, including the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), it was confirmed that the threat was a hoax.
Investigation underway
Email similar to those sent to several VIPs
The bomb scare also led to searches at the premises of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) coordinator Seeman and seven other locations, including the residence of Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Greenways Road in Chennai. Preliminary inquiry suggests that the email was similar to those sent earlier to several VIPs and public figures in Chennai over the past few weeks, reported The Hindu.
Ongoing probe
Cyber crime and city police teams investigating
The Cyber Crime and City Police teams have launched an investigation to trace the origin of the email and identify its sender. Several high-profile individuals in Chennai, including actors Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, and Nayanthara, have received similar bomb threats in recent weeks. Notably, two individuals were recently arrested for making such threats: Iyappan (36) from Thiruporur for threatening Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's residence and Boopathi (43) from Maduravoyal for similar hoax threats to public places.
Copyright case
In other news, Ilaiyaraaja embroiled in copyright dispute
Meanwhile, Ilaiyaraaja continues to make headlines for his ongoing copyright dispute. The veteran composer has filed a case in the Madras High Court against some popular companies, alleging unauthorized commercial use of his songs. The plea emphasizes that Ilaiyaraaja has composed over 7,500 songs in multiple Indian languages. It also insists that all his works are protected under copyright law. He accused the companies of using and claiming ownership of his music without proper authorization.