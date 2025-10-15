Performances that cemented Jamie Lee Curtis as a Hollywood icon

Jamie Lee Curtis has been a Hollywood star for decades, and her illustrious career is a testament to her talent and versatility. From classics to heartwarming comedies, Curtis has done it all. Here are five iconic roles that define her career, showcasing her range and ability to connect with audiences. Each role highlights a different facet of Curtis's talent, making them memorable in cinematic history.

#1 Laurie Strode in 'Halloween' One of Lee Curtis's most iconic roles is Laurie Strode in the Halloween franchise. The character was a groundbreaking final girl in horror films, and Curtis's performance was both relatable and courageous. The role established her as a leading actor in the genre and paved the way for future female protagonists in horror cinema.

#2 Helen Tasker in 'True Lies' In True Lies, Lee Curtis plays Helen Tasker, a suburban housewife who discovers her husband's secret life as a spy. This role allowed Curtis to showcase her comedic timing and action-heroine potential. Her transformation from an average housewife to an empowered participant in high-stakes espionage was both entertaining and empowering.

#3 Tess Coleman in 'Freaky Friday' In Freaky Friday, Lee Curtis plays Tess Coleman, a mother who magically swaps bodies with her teenage daughter. The film is a perfect blend of comedy and drama, allowing Curtis to display her comedic chops while also touching on themes of understanding between generations. Her performance made the film a hit among audiences of all ages.

#4 Wendy Torrance in 'The Shining' While Lee Curtis didn't star in The Shining, she did star in its sequel, Doctor Sleep, where she reprised the role of Wendy Torrance. This role allowed her to explore the psychological depth of a character dealing with trauma and survival. Curtis's portrayal added layers to Wendy's character, making it a memorable part of Stephen King's legacy.