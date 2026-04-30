Bombay High Court clears 'Raja Shivaji' for May 1 release

'Raja Shivaji' CBFC clears film disclaimer

The judges decided that the title isn't disrespectful, especially since the movie focuses on Shivaji Maharaj's early life before he became Chhatrapati.

This is also clarified in a disclaimer cleared by the CBFC.

With the Central Board of Film Certification already on board, fans can look forward to seeing Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, and even a special appearance by Salman Khan when Raja Shivaji releases as planned.