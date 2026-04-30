Bombay High Court clears 'Raja Shivaji' for May 1 release
Entertainment
Riteish Deshmukh's much-awaited film Raja Shivaji is officially set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026.
The Bombay High Court dismissed a last-minute petition that claimed dropping Chhatrapati from the title was disrespectful to Shivaji Maharaj, saying the complaint lacked real public interest.
'Raja Shivaji' CBFC clears film disclaimer
The judges decided that the title isn't disrespectful, especially since the movie focuses on Shivaji Maharaj's early life before he became Chhatrapati.
This is also clarified in a disclaimer cleared by the CBFC.
With the Central Board of Film Certification already on board, fans can look forward to seeing Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, and even a special appearance by Salman Khan when Raja Shivaji releases as planned.