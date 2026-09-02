Bombay High Court orders CBI probe into Salian 2020 death
Entertainment
The Bombay High Court has ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation, or CBI, probe into the 2020 death of Disha Salian, who was the former manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
This move comes after her father, Satish Salian, claimed Mumbai Police didn't investigate properly and pushed for answers about what really happened.
Bombay High Court notes withheld postmortem
The court pointed out that the case was only filed as an accidental death report, even though Salian's family alleged gang rape and murder.
It also noted that crucial documents, like the postmortem report, were never shared with her family, even more than six years later.
The CBI will now dig into these gaps and look at all circumstances around her death.