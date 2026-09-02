Bombay High Court orders CBI probe into Salian's 2020 death
Big news: The Bombay High Court has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation, or CBI, to investigate the 2020 death of Disha Salian, who briefly managed Sushant Singh Rajput.
This move comes after claims that Mumbai police didn't handle the case properly.
Salian reportedly fell from a window or balcony on the 14th floor of a residential building in Mumbai's Malad area.
Court cites timeline and evidence discrepancies
The court noticed some worrying gaps in the original investigation, like mismatched timelines (police arrived before her fall), missing bloodstains, and unclear clothing records.
There were also delays in sharing post-mortem details with her family and conflicting witness stories about a locked door.
After years of complaints from Salian's family and no progress, the case has finally been handed over to the CBI for a fresh start.