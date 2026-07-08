Bombay High Court orders swift removal of Zinta deepfakes online
Entertainment
The Bombay High Court has ordered quick removal of fake AI-generated images and videos of Priety Zinta from the internet.
Justice Madhav Jamdar called out how these deepfakes hurt personal dignity and reputation, reminding online platforms that they are responsible for stopping this kind of misuse under India's IT rules.
Lawyer cites 275 sites misusing Zinta
Zinta's lawyer pointed out that around 275 websites were sharing altered content using her face without permission, violating her rights built over a career spanning more than 25 years.
The court agreed, saying everyone deserves protection for their identity and privacy, especially with new tech like AI making it easier to spread fake stuff.