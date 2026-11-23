Bombay High Court pauses Mercii club from playing PPL songs
The Bombay High Court has put a pause on Mercii club playing sound recordings in Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL)'s repertoire after the Bigg Boss 19 party in Mumbai featured hits like "Dancing Queen" and "La Isla Bonita," all allegedly without proper permission.
Basically, no license means no music from PPL's playlist for now.
PPL filed February 2026 complaint
PPL filed a complaint back in February 2026 about its songs being used without approval.
The court's order is a reminder that clubs need to respect music licensing rules; otherwise, they risk legal trouble.
If you're throwing an event, make sure your playlist is cleared!