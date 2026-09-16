Bombay High Court quashes process against TV9 directors, directs magistrate
Entertainment
The Bombay High Court has quashed the order issuing process against TV9 directors Ravi Velicheti and Narsimha Mangipudi and directed the Magistrate Court to proceed from the stage of recording and verifying the complainant's statement.
The issue started when a Mumbai Police officer Rajesh Sawane claimed the channel's 2013 broadcasts about an incident with his brother-in-law damaged his reputation.
Judge finds Rajesh Sawane's verification improper
The judge noticed that after Sawane added the two directors to his complaint, he didn't properly verify his statement, a key legal step.
The court quashed the order issuing process against them and told the magistrate's court to restart from where this verification should have happened, making sure all procedures are followed right this time.