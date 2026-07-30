Bombay High Court temporarily bars 'haunted' labels for Khanna's Aashirwad
Bombay High Court has put a temporary stop on media and social posts using words like "haunted," "cursed," or "unlucky" for Aashirwad, the old bungalow once owned by Bollywood legend Rajesh Khanna.
Shashi Shetty, who owns the property now, went to court after seeing these labels everywhere online.
The judge said this kind of sensationalism was unnecessary and hurt Shetty's right to live peacefully.
Shetty bought Aashirwad for 90Cr
Aashirwad was a big deal for both Khanna and actor Rajendra Kumar before him.
After Khanna passed away in 2012, Shetty bought the bungalow for ₹90 crore and rebuilt it as a four-story house, but kept its iconic name.
Even after all that, rumors about the place being "cursed" stuck around, which led Shetty to finally take legal action.
The court's order stands until August 21, when they will review things again.