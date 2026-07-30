Bombay High Court temporarily bars 'haunted' labels for Khanna's Aashirwad

Bombay High Court has put a temporary stop on media and social posts using words like "haunted," "cursed," or "unlucky" for Aashirwad, the old bungalow once owned by Bollywood legend Rajesh Khanna.

Shashi Shetty, who owns the property now, went to court after seeing these labels everywhere online.

The judge said this kind of sensationalism was unnecessary and hurt Shetty's right to live peacefully.