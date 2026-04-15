Bombay High Court to remove ads using Aaryan's AI likeness Entertainment Apr 15, 2026

The Bombay High Court is cracking down on ads and merchandise that use Kartik Aaryan's name, face, or even AI-generated versions of him without his OK.

The court indicated it would pass an order for this material to come down, and Kartik's lawyer pointed out just how easy it is for people to misuse a celebrity's image these days.