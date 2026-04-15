Bombay High Court to remove ads using Aaryan's AI likeness
Entertainment
The Bombay High Court is cracking down on ads and merchandise that use Kartik Aaryan's name, face, or even AI-generated versions of him without his OK.
The court indicated it would pass an order for this material to come down, and Kartik's lawyer pointed out just how easy it is for people to misuse a celebrity's image these days.
Rai and Bachchan take legal action
Kartik is not the only star dealing with this: other celebrities such as Aishwarya Rai and Amitabh Bachchan have also taken legal action to protect their identities online.
With more stars fighting back, it looks like courts are starting to take digital identity theft seriously.