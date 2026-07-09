Bon Jovi returns to MSG after major vocal cord surgery

Bon Jovi performs classic hits

The show was packed with classics like "Livin' on a Prayer" and "It's My Life."

Bon Jovi even opened with "With a Little Help from My Friends," a playful nod to his tough recovery journey.

After undergoing vocal surgery in 2022, he put in serious work to get his voice back and thanked his bandmates for sticking by him through it all.

The tour continues through September nine.