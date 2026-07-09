Bon Jovi returns to MSG after major vocal cord surgery
Entertainment
Jon Bon Jovi just made his big comeback in New York City, performing live for the first time in four years after recovering from major vocal cord surgery.
He kicked off his "Forever Tour" at Madison Square Garden, rocking out with his band to a sold-out crowd of 20,000 fans.
Bon Jovi performs classic hits
The show was packed with classics like "Livin' on a Prayer" and "It's My Life."
Bon Jovi even opened with "With a Little Help from My Friends," a playful nod to his tough recovery journey.
After undergoing vocal surgery in 2022, he put in serious work to get his voice back and thanked his bandmates for sticking by him through it all.
The tour continues through September nine.