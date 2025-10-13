'No Entry Mein Entry' is happening

Varun Dhawan hasn't quit 'No Entry 2': Boney Kapoor

By Isha Sharma 03:24 pm Oct 13, 202503:24 pm

What's the story

Producer Boney Kapoor has dismissed rumors about Varun Dhawan's exit from No Entry 2. In an interview with Zoom, he confirmed that both Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor are still on board for the film. "We are making No Entry Mein Entry, and Varun and Arjun are very much in the film," Kapoor said. Kapoor's clarification comes after a Mid-Day report stated that Dhawan has left the project over scheduling conflicts with Bhediya 2.