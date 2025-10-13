Varun Dhawan hasn't quit 'No Entry 2': Boney Kapoor
Producer Boney Kapoor has dismissed rumors about Varun Dhawan's exit from No Entry 2. In an interview with Zoom, he confirmed that both Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor are still on board for the film. "We are making No Entry Mein Entry, and Varun and Arjun are very much in the film," Kapoor said. Kapoor's clarification comes after a Mid-Day report stated that Dhawan has left the project over scheduling conflicts with Bhediya 2.
Kapoor reveals current status of 'No Entry Mein Entry'
Kapoor further revealed, "We are in active discussions to lock our other hero and the rest of the cast." The film was originally set to star Diljit Dosanjh, Dhawan, and Arjun in the lead roles. However, Dosanjh had to leave No Entry 2 because of date issues, as confirmed by Kapoor.
When was 1st 'No Entry' film released?
The first installment of No Entry, directed by Anees Bazmee, was released on August 26, 2005. It starred Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, and Celina Jaitly. Kapoor is producing the sequel as well.
Dhawan is busy with other projects
Dhawan is currently busy with multiple projects, including Border 2 and Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. He will soon begin shooting for Bhediya 2. He might also collaborate with producer Dinesh Vijan on a new film. Meanwhile, he is currently seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Janhvi Kapoor.