Lady Gaga joins Meryl Streep in 'Devil Wears Prada' sequel

About the movie and its cast

Filming kicked off this June with returning cast members Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman, plus newcomers like Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, and Lucy Liu.

Directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna, the movie will dive into Miranda Priestly's struggles in today's print magazine world.

It's scheduled to hit theaters on May 1, 2026.