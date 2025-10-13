Next Article
Lady Gaga joins Meryl Streep in 'Devil Wears Prada' sequel
Entertainment
Lady Gaga is set to appear in the new Devil Wears Prada sequel, joining original stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci.
While her exact role is still a mystery, excitement is building after some behind-the-scenes photos surfaced online.
About the movie and its cast
Filming kicked off this June with returning cast members Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman, plus newcomers like Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, and Lucy Liu.
Directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna, the movie will dive into Miranda Priestly's struggles in today's print magazine world.
It's scheduled to hit theaters on May 1, 2026.