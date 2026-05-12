'Ally': Bong Joon-ho's animated film casts Ayo Edebiri, Bradley Cooper
What's the story
Acclaimed director Bong Joon-ho has roped in an impressive lineup of actors for his first animated feature, Ally. The film will feature the voices of Ayo Edebiri, Finn Wolfhard, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista, Alex Jayne Go, Rachel House, and Werner Herzog, confirmed Variety. Neon recently acquired North American rights to the project.
Film synopsis
Here's everything to know about 'Ally'
Ally, which has been in development since 2019, is co-written by Bong and Jason Yu. The story follows Ally, a curious piglet squid living in the uncharted depths of the South Pacific Ocean. Her life takes a turn when a mysterious aircraft sinks into the ocean, forcing her on an extraordinary journey to the surface with her unlikely companions.
Distribution plans
Release dates and distribution rights
Pathé will distribute it in France, Benelux, Switzerland, and West Africa. CJ ENM and Penture Invest have been given distribution rights for South Korea, Vietnam, Turkey, and Indonesia. The film is set to be completed by the first half of 2027, with a release planned for later that year.