Bong Joon-ho becomes jury president of Marrakech Film Festival 2025
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Bong Joon-ho has been announced as the jury president for this year's Marrakech International Film Festival. The festival, which will take place from November 28 to December 6, will see the jury awarding the Etoile d'Or to one of the 14 first and second feature-length films in its international competition.
Director's statement
Here's what Bong said
In a statement, Bong said, "For many years, Marrakech has been a champion of fresh, beautiful films. I'm delighted and honored to be part of that tradition." "I look forward to sharing a powerful cinematic experience with the festival audience and reflecting on the true value of 'cinema.' Our anticipation and excitement will be palpable in front of the big screens of Marrakech."
Career highlights
His notable works
Bong is fresh off the success of his eighth feature film, Mickey 17. The film stars Robert Pattinson, Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo. It's streaming on JioHotstar. His other notable works include Barking Dogs Never Bite (2000), Memories of Murder (2003), The Host (2006), Mother (2009), Snowpiercer (2013), Okja (2017), and the history-making Parasite (2019).