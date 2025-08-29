Bong Joon-ho becomes jury president of Marrakech Film Festival 2025

Director's statement

Here's what Bong said

In a statement, Bong said, "For many years, Marrakech has been a champion of fresh, beautiful films. I'm delighted and honored to be part of that tradition." "I look forward to sharing a powerful cinematic experience with the festival audience and reflecting on the true value of 'cinema.' Our anticipation and excitement will be palpable in front of the big screens of Marrakech."