Bonham Carter exits 'The White Lotus' citing creative differences
Entertainment
Helena Bonham Carter has stepped away from The White Lotus season four just nine days into filming in France, citing "creative differences" with creator Mike White, who wanted a more energetic performance.
HBO confirmed her exit and said they hope to work with her again.
Dern joins 'The White Lotus' cast
Laura Dern is now joining the cast, taking on a role written just for her by White (they've worked together before).
Season four unfolds at a luxury resort during the Cannes Film Festival, features stars like Rosie Perez and Kumail Nanjiani, and comes with a massive $120 million budget.