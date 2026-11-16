Bontempo shares abuse story 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives'
Madison Bontempo, from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County, shared on the show that she was abused by a neighbor when she was 12.
The abuse continued for two years and only ended after the neighbor died by suicide before facing court.
Bontempo talked about learning to forgive her abuser and how her husband wants her to be more assertive about standing up for herself, even though she finds confrontation tough.
Bontempo links forgiving nature to past
Bontempo said her forgiving nature comes from her past, explaining that she often avoids conflict and puts others first.
She revealed that as a child, she tried to keep her abuser happy out of fear, even giving gifts.
Her story came out during a group discussion about personal struggles on the show.
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County is now streaming on Hulu.