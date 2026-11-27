BookMyShow sets strict entry rules for Dosanjh Mumbai concert
Diljit Dosanjh fans heading to his Mumbai concert on November 27, 2026, should know that BookMyShow has set some pretty strict entry rules this time.
Flags, banners, posters, pens, deodorants, and makeup, as well as big bags, are all off-limits.
Sharp objects and gadgets like professional cameras or drones are also a no-go.
Dosanjh Mumbai ID checks after threats
Everyone needs to carry a government photo ID for entry checks.
Arriving early is strongly recommended to avoid last-minute stress at the gates.
These tighter measures come after recent security scares at Dosanjh's shows, including an emailed bomb threat before his Bengaluru concert, which have put safety front and center for this stop on his AURA India Tour.