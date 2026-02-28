'Won't take over human emotions': 'Boong' producers talk about AI

As the debate over artificial intelligence (AI) intensifies, Shujaat Saudagar and Vikesh Bhutani, the co-producers of Boong , have shared their views on the issue. The movie recently won the Best Children's and Family Film award at BAFTA 2026 . In an interview with Variety India, they spoke about whether AI can ever replace human creativity in cinema.

AI's role Saudagar says 'AI is definitely going to be helpful' Saudagar believes that while AI won't replace human creativity, it could be a useful tool in filmmaking. He quoted director Guillermo del Toro saying, "f*** AI," but added, "AI is definitely going to be helpful as an engine to support filmmaking." He expressed confidence that AI won't overshadow human storytelling and emotions. "I personally am quite hopeful that AI is not going to take over human nuances, human emotions." "You will still need humans to keep telling these stories."

Technological perspective Saudagar says 'AI cannot feel' Saudagar views AI as a part of the ongoing technological evolution in filmmaking, not a threat. "We have already been doing this with VFX... Nobody said the people sitting behind computer screens were going to take over the world and leave us jobless." "Yes, it feels more dramatic because the technology is improving so fast. And there is some phenomenal stuff happening." However, he added, "(AI) cannot feel. And whoever is prompting that feeling needs to understand it deeply."

Advertisement