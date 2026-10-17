Bora to move Supreme Court over bail in Garg case
Entertainment
Ratul Bora, the lawyer who first raised the alarm in the Zubeen Garg case, said he would challenge the recent bail given to two accused by the Gauhati High Court.
He says gaps in Assam police's charge sheet made this possible and plans to approach the Supreme Court, hoping to ensure that the other accused do not get bail.
Mahanta and officer Garg bailed
Bora's main concern is stopping more bail releases as hearings continue.
The two granted bail are band member Amritprava Mahanta and suspended police officer Sandipon Garg.
Zubeen Garg, a well-known singer, died mysteriously in Singapore back in 2025. Singaporean officials found no foul play, but Assam authorities still call it murder.
Seven people have been charged so far as investigations continue.