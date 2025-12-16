Next Article
'Border 2': Ahan Shetty shares dad's advice as he joins war drama
Entertainment
Ahan Shetty is stepping into the spotlight with Border 2, and he's got some heartfelt advice from his dad, Suniel Shetty: be honest in your work and enjoy the process—don't compare it to the iconic Border.
That mindset is helping Ahan focus on making his role feel real and true.
What to expect from Border 2
Directed by Anurag Singh, this new chapter stars Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan alongside Ahan.
To fit the film's authentic vibe, Ahan went through a physical transformation for his part.
Border 2 hits theaters on January 23, 2026—so mark your calendars!