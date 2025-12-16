'Border 2': Ahan Shetty shares dad's advice as he joins war drama Entertainment Dec 16, 2025

Ahan Shetty is stepping into the spotlight with Border 2, and he's got some heartfelt advice from his dad, Suniel Shetty: be honest in your work and enjoy the process—don't compare it to the iconic Border.

That mindset is helping Ahan focus on making his role feel real and true.