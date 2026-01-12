'Border 2' drops fresh take on iconic song, honors Navy heroes
The Border 2 team just dropped a new version of the classic Jaate Hue Lamhon at Mumbai's Navy Nagar, with Suniel Shetty and Ahan Shetty leading the tribute.
The event brought together actors, producers, and naval families for a heartfelt tribute celebrating both cinema and real-life bravery, with live performances by Roop Kumar Rathod and Vishal Mishra.
Classic song, new vibe
Music composer Mithoon has reimagined Jaate Hue Lamhon (originally from the 1997 Border), featuring vocals by Roop Kumar Rathod and Vishal Mishra.
The track is now streaming on Spotify and Amazon Music via T-Series, with a lyrical video out later today.
Saluting the '71 war heroes
This new version pays tribute to soldiers and families from the Indo-Pak 1971 war. In Border 2, Ahan Shetty steps into the role of Lt Cdr MS Rawat—a naval officer on high-stakes missions.
The film's trailer will premiere aboard INS Vikrant before Border 2 hits theaters on January 23, 2026.