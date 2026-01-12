'Border 2' drops fresh take on iconic song, honors Navy heroes Entertainment Jan 12, 2026

The Border 2 team just dropped a new version of the classic Jaate Hue Lamhon at Mumbai's Navy Nagar, with Suniel Shetty and Ahan Shetty leading the tribute.

The event brought together actors, producers, and naval families for a heartfelt tribute celebrating both cinema and real-life bravery, with live performances by Roop Kumar Rathod and Vishal Mishra.