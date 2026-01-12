George Clooney goes full French at the Golden Globes
George Clooney made his Golden Globes appearance extra memorable by greeting everyone in French: "Bonsoir, mes amis. C'est un honneur d'etre ici."
The 64-year-old actor had just become a French citizen, and was presenting with Don Cheadle only weeks after getting official approval.
How did Clooney become French?
Clooney and his family earned French citizenship after buying an estate in France back in 2021.
The move even caught ex-US President Trump's attention—he called them "two of the worst political prognosticators of all time," to which Clooney playfully replied, "We'll start in November."
A little friendly banter on stage
During the show, Cheadle teased Clooney about losing out to Timothee Chalamet for Best Actor.
Clooney joked, "We're all winners here," but Cheadle shot back with a grin: "Not really—you aren't."
The pair later presented Best Motion Picture - Drama together.