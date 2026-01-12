AAP Women's Wing takes on Yash's 'Toxic' teaser
Yash's new film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, is already making headlines—this time for controversy.
The AAP women's wing has filed a complaint with the Karnataka State Women's Commission, saying the teaser contains visuals that disrespect women and children, and doesn't include any age warnings.
They've asked the commission to direct the state government and police to get it taken down from social media.
Teaser drops, internet reacts fast
The teaser launched on January 8 (Yash's 40th birthday) and racked up 4.5 million YouTube views in just four hours.
It opens with a dramatic cemetery scene interrupted by gunmen, then cuts to Yash's character (Raya) in a car with a woman while chaos erupts outside.
Split opinions and cast details
Social media is buzzing—some are calling out the teaser as objectifying and cheap, while others love its wild style.
Director Geetu Mohandas chimed in about "female pleasure" and consent, also giving actress Beatriz Bach a shoutout as "my cemetery girl."
The film features Nayanthara and Kiara Advani alongside Yash, and is set to release March 19, 2026.