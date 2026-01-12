AAP Women's Wing takes on Yash's 'Toxic' teaser Entertainment Jan 12, 2026

Yash's new film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, is already making headlines—this time for controversy.

The AAP women's wing has filed a complaint with the Karnataka State Women's Commission, saying the teaser contains visuals that disrespect women and children, and doesn't include any age warnings.

They've asked the commission to direct the state government and police to get it taken down from social media.