Vijay Varma-Fatima Sana Shaikh's 'Gustaakh Ishq' to stream on JioHotstar

You can catch Gustaakh Ishq streaming on JioHotstar from January 23. The movie first hit theaters in November and even had its premiere at the Gala Premiere section of Goa's 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in late November 2025.

What's the vibe?

Expect a mix of romance and tough choices—Pappan tries to save his family's printing press by publishing Baig's poetry but ends up falling for Minni along the way.

The film also features Sharib Hashmi and Rohan Verma, with music by Vishal Bhardwaj.