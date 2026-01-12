Next Article
Mallika Sherawat and Vivian Dsena may join Farah Khan's new reality show, 'The 50'
Entertainment
Bollywood's Mallika Sherawat and TV star Vivian Dsena are reportedly in talks to join The 50, a fresh reality show hosted by Farah Khan.
Produced by the team behind Bigg Boss, the show promises a new spin on celebrity competitions.
What makes 'The 50' different?
Fifty celebrities will live together in a luxury villa for 25 days, taking on challenges set by a mysterious masked "lion."
Contestants get eliminated based on their performance, and fans even have a shot at winning the finale prize.
The show kicks off February 1, airing daily at 9pm on Colors TV and streaming on Jio Hotstar.