Shatrughan Sinha's life to be chronicled in upcoming docu-series
Entertainment
A new docu-series helmed by Shashi Ranjan will dive into the life of Bollywood legend Shatrughan Sinha.
Expect a look at his rise from Bihar, his film career, family life with Poonam and their kids (including Sonakshi), and his shift from movies to politics.
Why should you care?
Ranjan's last project, The Roshans, was praised for its heartfelt narrative and storytelling—so this series is expected to promise depth and quality.
Plus, with Ranjan being a longtime friend of Sinha, viewers can look forward to some rare insights.
If you're into Bollywood icons or just love real-life stories that go beyond the screen, this one's worth keeping an eye on.