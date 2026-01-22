'Border 2' gets CBFC nod with a few tweaks

What changed and who's in it?

The board asked for proper crediting of Deol's character as Fateh Singh and tweaks to scenes showing the Indian flag on warplanes.

A warship was renamed Kavach, and info about real-life warriors now pops up longer and bolder on screen.

The filmmakers also made sure military details—like uniform emblems—are spot-on, with checks from both the Indian Army and Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya's family.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 also features Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in key roles.