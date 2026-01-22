'Border 2' gets CBFC nod with a few tweaks
Border 2, the much-awaited sequel directed by Anurag Singh, just got cleared by the censor board and is all set to release on Friday.
Starring Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, the film received a U/A 13+ rating after making some changes requested by the CBFC.
What changed and who's in it?
The board asked for proper crediting of Deol's character as Fateh Singh and tweaks to scenes showing the Indian flag on warplanes.
A warship was renamed Kavach, and info about real-life warriors now pops up longer and bolder on screen.
The filmmakers also made sure military details—like uniform emblems—are spot-on, with checks from both the Indian Army and Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya's family.
Produced by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 also features Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in key roles.