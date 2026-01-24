'Border 2' gets post-midnight shows amid massive demand

The war drama Border 2 has received a positive response from audiences and critics alike, prompting theaters to add more shows, reported Bollywood Hungama. MovieMax has scheduled post-midnight screenings at its major locations starting on Saturday, January 24, 2026, and continuing on Sunday, January 25, and Monday, January 26, 2026. Other chains are also following suit as demand has already shown signs of increasing.

Show timings 'Border 2' dominates in multiple cities In Mumbai, on Saturday, January 24, 2026, the MovieMax Huma Kanjurmarg reportedly screened Border 2 at 1:20am. The film was also screened at 1:15am in MovieMax Mira Road and MovieMax Sion. In Pune, MovieMax Amanora scheduled a whopping six shows between midnight and 8:00am on Saturday at 1:15am, 1:45am, 2:15am, 3:00am, 7:00am, and 7:30am.

Additional screenings Other theaters join the 'Border 2' bandwagon The Pune branch of MovieMax Gold reportedly had three post-midnight shows on Saturday, January 24, 2026, at 1:15am, 2:15am, and 3:15am. In Nagpur, MovieMax scheduled a show for 1:15am. Maxus screened Border 2 at Bhayander near Mumbai at 12:45am and then again at 7:00am. These post-midnight and early morning shows will also be played on Sunday, January 25, and Monday, January 26.

Advertisement

Film history 'Border 2' continues trend of late-night screenings The trend of post-midnight showings began in the post-pandemic era, with Sooryavanshi being the first film to do so. It was followed by Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022), Avatar: The Way of Water (2022), Drishyam 2 (2022), Pathaan (2023), Jawan (2023), Oppenheimer (2023), Gadar-2 (2023), Animal (2023), Stree 2 (2024), F1: The Movie (2025), Sitaare Zameen Par (2025), and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle (2025). Dhurandhar was the last film to achieve this feat before Border 2.

Advertisement