'Border 2' teaser: Sunny Deol returns with a new squad
The first teaser for "Border 2" just dropped, bringing back Sunny Deol alongside Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.
The clip is packed with high-energy battle scenes and even features Deol's classic line, "Aawaz kahaan tak jaani chahiye, Lahore tak."
The movie is set to hit theaters on January 23, 2026.
Nostalgic music gets a fresh twist
At the Mumbai launch event, co-producer Bhushan Kumar revealed that the iconic song "Sandese Aate Hai" will be making a comeback in "Border 2," this time with extra vocalists and a modern vibe.
The new version will debut on January 2 at Longewala in front of the Armed Forces.
An emotional moment for Sunny Deol
This event was also Sunny Deol's first public appearance after losing his father, Dharmendra.
He was visibly moved during the launch—reminding everyone that some moments go beyond the screen.