Varun Dhawan brings real-life army vibes to 'Border 2'
Varun Dhawan's upcoming film, Border 2, just got a dose of authenticity thanks to a real military moment.
While shooting at a military academy, Dhawan heard a senior officer shout the war cry, "Awaaz kahan tak jaani chaahiye? Lahore tak" ("Where should the voice reach? To Lahore").
The line wasn't in the script, but it hit home for Dhawan—he said it gave him goosebumps and felt too powerful to leave out.
How this iconic line made it into the film
Dhawan was so moved that he asked Sunny Deol (star of the original Border) to help get this line into the teaser. Deol agreed to include it.
With both actors on board, Border 2 is shaping up as a sequel that honors its roots—the original 1997 film about the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971—and brings some genuine army energy for today's audience.