Varun Dhawan brings real-life army vibes to 'Border 2'

How this iconic line made it into the film

Dhawan was so moved that he asked Sunny Deol (star of the original Border) to help get this line into the teaser. Deol agreed to include it.

With both actors on board, Border 2 is shaping up as a sequel that honors its roots—the original 1997 film about the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971—and brings some genuine army energy for today's audience.