Varun Sharma-Pulkit Samrat's 'Rahu Ketu' lands in theaters this January
Get ready for some comedy and chaos—Rahu Ketu, starring Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat, arrives in theaters on January 16, 2026.
The story follows two clueless yet lovable characters, born from a writer's magical notebook, who set off on a chaotic mission to retrieve it from the crafty Meenu Taxi, all while getting tangled up with the drug mafia.
Who's in and behind it?
Alongside the leads, you'll spot Shalini Pandey, Piyush Mishra, Chunky Panday, and more.
The film is directed by Vipul Vig and produced by Zee Studios and BLive Productions.
Filming wrapped up this July, with a teaser dropping back in November.
New music drop
The first song from the film—Yaari Hai Yeh—just released on December 16.
Sung by Armaan Malik, it's all about friendship vibes through road trips, riverside momos, fights, and sticking together.