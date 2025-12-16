Varun Sharma-Pulkit Samrat's 'Rahu Ketu' lands in theaters this January Entertainment Dec 16, 2025

Get ready for some comedy and chaos—Rahu Ketu, starring Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat, arrives in theaters on January 16, 2026.

The story follows two clueless yet lovable characters, born from a writer's magical notebook, who set off on a chaotic mission to retrieve it from the crafty Meenu Taxi, all while getting tangled up with the drug mafia.