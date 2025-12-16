Varun Dhawan debuts fresh look as 'Border 2' teaser drops Entertainment Dec 16, 2025

The Border 2 teaser just landed, making waves on Vijay Diwas with Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan (rocking a new mustache), and Ahan Shetty at the launch; Diljit Dosanjh was not present at the event.

The teaser kicks off with Deol's voiceover, setting up the intense vibe of the 1971 Indo-Pak War through scenes of battle and glimpses into soldiers' lives.