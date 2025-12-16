Varun Dhawan debuts fresh look as 'Border 2' teaser drops
The Border 2 teaser just landed, making waves on Vijay Diwas with Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan (rocking a new mustache), and Ahan Shetty at the launch; Diljit Dosanjh was not present at the event.
The teaser kicks off with Deol's voiceover, setting up the intense vibe of the 1971 Indo-Pak War through scenes of battle and glimpses into soldiers' lives.
Teaser highlights: nostalgia and action
Expect plenty of action—think aerial dogfights, naval clashes, and ground battles.
Deol brings back his iconic bomber gun carry from the original Border and fires up his troops to shout so loud that Lahore hears them.
As "Hindustan Meri Jaan" plays, we see Dhawan and Shetty in uniform, hinting at some big moments ahead.
Release details
Directed by Anurag Singh and written by JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 also stars Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, and Medha Rana.
Produced by J.P. Films and T-Series, it hits theaters on January 23 next year—so mark your calendars!