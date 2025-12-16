IFFK stands up for artistic freedom, screens 19 films blocked by Centre

Why does it matter?

This move puts Kerala at odds with the Union government's censor exemption process for film festivals and sparks a bigger conversation about who gets to decide what art people can see.

By sticking to their schedule, IFFK is protecting filmmakers from last-minute cancelations and standing up for creative voices—even when approvals get delayed.

For young movie lovers, it's a real-world example of how festivals can push back against restrictions and keep important stories on screen.