IFFK stands up for artistic freedom, screens 19 films blocked by Centre
The International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) is going ahead with screening 19 films that the central government refused to clear, including titles about Palestine and the iconic Battleship Potemkin.
Kerala's film academy says they're following a state order supporting freedom of expression, with chairman Resul Pookutty sharing their commitment to the original festival lineup.
Why does it matter?
This move puts Kerala at odds with the Union government's censor exemption process for film festivals and sparks a bigger conversation about who gets to decide what art people can see.
By sticking to their schedule, IFFK is protecting filmmakers from last-minute cancelations and standing up for creative voices—even when approvals get delayed.
For young movie lovers, it's a real-world example of how festivals can push back against restrictions and keep important stories on screen.