Borman, producer of 'Terminator 3,' dies aged 71 in Munich

Borman produced over 25 films

Borman produced over 25 movies, from action hits to political thrillers.

He gained attention with Under the Volcano (1984), which earned two Oscar nominations, and worked on titles like Terminator Salvation, K-19: The Widowmaker, plus collaborations with Oliver Stone on Alexander and Snowden.

His last project was an unreleased courtroom drama by John Lee Hancock.