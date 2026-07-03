Borman, producer of 'Terminator 3,' dies aged 71 in Munich
Moritz Borman, the mind behind Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines and several Oscar-nominated films, has passed away at 71 in Munich from natural causes.
His longtime producing partners described him as a pioneer who brought European and Hollywood cinema together.
Borman produced over 25 films
Borman produced over 25 movies, from action hits to political thrillers.
He gained attention with Under the Volcano (1984), which earned two Oscar nominations, and worked on titles like Terminator Salvation, K-19: The Widowmaker, plus collaborations with Oliver Stone on Alexander and Snowden.
His last project was an unreleased courtroom drama by John Lee Hancock.
Peers praise Borman's generosity and optimism
Those close to Borman highlighted his generosity and optimism, saying he left a lasting mark on independent filmmaking by connecting worlds and inspiring others along the way.