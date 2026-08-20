Bothayna Al-Essa's 'The Book Censor's Library' wins Inside Literary Prize
Bothayna Al-Essa's The Book Censor's Library just won the 2026 Inside Literary Prize, a unique US award judged entirely by people who are incarcerated.
Announced on August 20, the novel (translated from Arabic) imagines a future where books are banned and creativity is controlled.
It follows a book censor who starts to question the system and realizes that even small acts of rebellion can make a difference.
Nearly 200 incarcerated readers chose winner
One judge, Kyra L. from Washington Corrections Center for Women, called the book, "I think The Book Censor's Library is what the world needs most," saying that blocking access to stories holds back voices and culture.
Nearly 200 incarcerated readers across six states picked this winner after reading over 1,650 books, beating out finalists like Miranda July's All Fours and Kaveh Akbar's Martyr!
The prize itself is all about giving people inside prison walls a real say in what stories get celebrated.