Box office: Ayushmann-Rashmika-Nawaz's 'Thamma' crosses ₹100 crore in India Entertainment Oct 30, 2025

Thamma, a Hindi horror-comedy starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal, is making waves.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and released this Diwali as part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, the film mixes laughs with scares and has already crossed ₹100 crore at the Indian box office.

It's also found fans overseas, grossing over $1 million in North America.