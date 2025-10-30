Box office: Ayushmann-Rashmika-Nawaz's 'Thamma' crosses ₹100 crore in India
Thamma, a Hindi horror-comedy starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal, is making waves.
Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and released this Diwali as part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, the film mixes laughs with scares and has already crossed ₹100 crore at the Indian box office.
It's also found fans overseas, grossing over $1 million in North America.
'Thamma' marks another hit for Khurrana
Thamma kicked off with a strong ₹24 crore opening day and has now topped ₹104 crore in India. By day eight, its worldwide total hit ₹153.20 crore.
This marks Khurrana's fifth film to join the ₹100 crore club alongside hits like Badhaai Ho and Dream Girl.
Looking forward to more Maddock horror comedies?
If you enjoy movies that blend spooky moments with comedy—and love seeing your favorite stars together—Thamma is definitely worth checking out.
As part of the growing Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, it offers a fun genre mashup on the big screen.