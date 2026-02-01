Box office: 'Border 2' becomes highest-grossing Indian war film Entertainment Feb 01, 2026

Border 2 has just made history, becoming the highest-grossing Indian war movie ever. In its ninth day in theaters by Saturday and directed by Anurag Singh, it raked in over ₹350 crore worldwide in only nine days.

The cast features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty—bringing together both nostalgia and fresh energy.