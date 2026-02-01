Box office: 'Border 2' becomes highest-grossing Indian war film
Entertainment
Border 2 has just made history, becoming the highest-grossing Indian war movie ever. In its ninth day in theaters by Saturday and directed by Anurag Singh, it raked in over ₹350 crore worldwide in only nine days.
The cast features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty—bringing together both nostalgia and fresh energy.
'Border 2' beats 'Uri,' 'Fighter'
Border 2 has outperformed recent hits like Uri and Fighter at the box office, though it didn't quite match the ticket sales of older classics like the original Border or Haqeeqat.
Thanks to its huge success (including a massive ₹60 crore haul on Republic Day), a sequel—Border 3—is reportedly on the cards.