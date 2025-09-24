Next Article
Box office buzz: 'They Call Him OG' beats 'Pushpa 2'
Entertainment
Pawan Kalyan's new film, They Call Him OG, is making waves by topping Pushpa 2 in advance ticket sales.
By this afternoon, it had already pulled in over ₹11 crore—beating Pushpa 2's premiere day record—and numbers are still climbing with the premiere happening tonight.
'OG' could set new records in North America
The excitement isn't just local—North America is buzzing too, with collections close to $3 million.
Despite some last-minute delivery hiccups in the US and Europe, distributors are hustling to get the film everywhere on time.
If the momentum keeps up, They Call Him OG could even break North America's Telugu box office record for 2025.