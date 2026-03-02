Box office buzz: Yash-Kiara-Nayanthara's 'Toxic' set for ₹100cr global opening

Toxic is targeting a global opening of over ₹100 crore—hoping to repeat Yash 's KGF Chapter 2 magic (that film made ₹155 crore on its first day). The Hindi version alone could earn ₹10-15 crore. In the US, advance bookings are slow so far: Toxic has sold $3,665 worth of tickets compared to Dhurandhar 2's $33,723.

Why you should watch 'Toxic'

With a massive ₹600-700 crore budget and a runtime over three hours, Toxic promises grand visuals and high-stakes drama.

If you're into epic gangster stories or just want to see what all the buzz is about around Yash's next big thing—this one's worth keeping an eye on.