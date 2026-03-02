Box office buzz: Yash-Kiara-Nayanthara's 'Toxic' set for ₹100cr global opening
Yash is back with Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups—a period gangster thriller starring Kiara Advani and Nayanthara.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, this big-budget film drops on March 19, 2026, and goes head-to-head with Dhurandhar 2.
Despite the clash, Toxic is expected to pull in ₹50-70 crore in India on day one.
'Toxic' vs 'Dhurandhar 2': Advance ticket sales report
Toxic is targeting a global opening of over ₹100 crore—hoping to repeat Yash's KGF Chapter 2 magic (that film made ₹155 crore on its first day).
The Hindi version alone could earn ₹10-15 crore.
In the US, advance bookings are slow so far: Toxic has sold $3,665 worth of tickets compared to Dhurandhar 2's $33,723.
Why you should watch 'Toxic'
With a massive ₹600-700 crore budget and a runtime over three hours, Toxic promises grand visuals and high-stakes drama.
If you're into epic gangster stories or just want to see what all the buzz is about around Yash's next big thing—this one's worth keeping an eye on.