Box office collection: 'Baaghi 4' crosses ₹39cr; 'Bengal Files' lags Entertainment Sep 10, 2025

Baaghi 4 is already making waves. Directed by A Harsha and starring Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Sandhu, this action-packed film has pulled in ₹39.75 crore across India in just five days.

Meanwhile, The Bengal Files—a political drama with Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Pallavi Joshi—has collected about ₹9.19 crore so far.