Box office collection: 'Baaghi 4' crosses ₹39cr; 'Bengal Files' lags
Baaghi 4 is already making waves. Directed by A Harsha and starring Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Sandhu, this action-packed film has pulled in ₹39.75 crore across India in just five days.
Meanwhile, The Bengal Files—a political drama with Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Pallavi Joshi—has collected about ₹9.19 crore so far.
'Baaghi 4' vs 'The Bengal Files'
Baaghi 4 kicked off strong before settling into a steady pace.
The Bengal Files started much lower at ₹1.75 crore—less than half the opening of director Vivek Agnihotri's earlier hit The Kashmir Files (which made ₹3.55 crore back in 2022).
Which 1 should you watch?
If you're into slick action scenes and fast-paced drama, Baaghi 4 delivers plenty of thrills.
But if you prefer movies that dig into real historical events and social issues, The Bengal Files offers a more serious take.
Both films have something unique for different moods!