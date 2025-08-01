Box office collection: Brad Pitt's 'F1' nears ₹100 crore mark Entertainment Aug 01, 2025

"F1," starring Brad Pitt and directed by Joseph Kosinski, is still pulling crowds in India—even after losing IMAX screens and facing heavy competition.

The film has collected ₹88 crore in five weeks, and a possible IMAX re-release could help it cross the ₹100 crore mark.