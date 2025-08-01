LOADING...

Box office collection: Brad Pitt's 'F1' nears ₹100 crore mark

Entertainment

"F1," starring Brad Pitt and directed by Joseph Kosinski, is still pulling crowds in India—even after losing IMAX screens and facing heavy competition.
The film has collected ₹88 crore in five weeks, and a possible IMAX re-release could help it cross the ₹100 crore mark.

'F1's global box office collection

Globally, "F1" has outperformed all early predictions—now expected to earn $580-600 million after initially being pegged below $300 million.
While other blockbusters made more profit, "F1's" unexpected run stands out.
Brad Pitt's performance is drawing in fans of all ages, proving his popularity isn't fading anytime soon.