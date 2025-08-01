Next Article
Box office collection: Brad Pitt's 'F1' nears ₹100 crore mark
"F1," starring Brad Pitt and directed by Joseph Kosinski, is still pulling crowds in India—even after losing IMAX screens and facing heavy competition.
The film has collected ₹88 crore in five weeks, and a possible IMAX re-release could help it cross the ₹100 crore mark.
'F1's global box office collection
Globally, "F1" has outperformed all early predictions—now expected to earn $580-600 million after initially being pegged below $300 million.
While other blockbusters made more profit, "F1's" unexpected run stands out.
Brad Pitt's performance is drawing in fans of all ages, proving his popularity isn't fading anytime soon.