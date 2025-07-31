Next Article
Box office collection: 'HHVM' earns over ₹80 crore in India
Pawan Kalyan's new film "Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 Swords vs Spirit" pulled in over ₹80 crore in its opening week.
It started strong with a huge ₹34.75 crore on day one, dipped to ₹8 crore on day two, then bounced back a bit over the weekend before slipping again during the weekdays.
Film's earnings in numbers
Most of the earnings came from the Telugu version, which had about 13.65% theater occupancy by July 30.
The film is set in the Mughal era and stars Kalyan as Veera Mallu, with Nidhhi Agerwal and Bobby Deol in important roles.
Despite all the buzz at launch, box office numbers have been pretty uneven—showing that audience reactions are all over the place so far.