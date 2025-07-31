Box office collection: 'HHVM' earns over ₹80 crore in India

Film's earnings in numbers

Most of the earnings came from the Telugu version, which had about 13.65% theater occupancy by July 30.

The film is set in the Mughal era and stars Kalyan as Veera Mallu, with Nidhhi Agerwal and Bobby Deol in important roles.

Despite all the buzz at launch, box office numbers have been pretty uneven—showing that audience reactions are all over the place so far.