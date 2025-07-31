Who is Pookie Baba (Aniruddhacharya) facing backlash for 'women' remark Entertainment Jul 31, 2025

Aniruddhacharya, also known as Pookie Baba, landed in hot water after saying, "By 25, many women, not all, have been with multiple men," during a July 2025 event in Vrindavan.

The comment triggered protests from women's groups and legal complaints from the Mathura Bar Association.

He later apologized on social media, clarifying he was talking about "some women" with multiple live-in relationships and stressing that both men and women should be of good character before marriage.