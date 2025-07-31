Who is Pookie Baba (Aniruddhacharya) facing backlash for 'women' remark
Aniruddhacharya, also known as Pookie Baba, landed in hot water after saying, "By 25, many women, not all, have been with multiple men," during a July 2025 event in Vrindavan.
The comment triggered protests from women's groups and legal complaints from the Mathura Bar Association.
He later apologized on social media, clarifying he was talking about "some women" with multiple live-in relationships and stressing that both men and women should be of good character before marriage.
Who is Aniruddhacharya
Born Anirudh Tiwari in 1989 in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, Aniruddhacharya is a popular Hindu spiritual orator with over 25 million followers.
He founded the Gauri Gopal Ashram in Vrindavan (focused on animal welfare) and gained national attention through his religious talks and an appearance on Bigg Boss.
His recent remarks drew criticism from voices like ex-Army officer Khushboo Patani for targeting only women and ignoring double standards around relationships.