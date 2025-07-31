Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' is a 'total blockbuster': Check reviews
Vijay Deverakonda's latest film, Kingdom, is getting loads of love from audiences. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the movie has sparked a wave of positive reactions for its gripping story and strong performances.
Social media is calling it a "total blockbuster," and even though some people noticed a few slow moments, most agree the film delivers big time and could do really well at the box office.
Performance, music, and technical aspects shine the most
Viewers are especially hyped about Anirudh Ravichander's energetic background score and Satyadev's standout role.
The technical quality and ability to keep things interesting—even with minor pacing dips—are also getting shoutouts.
Most of all, Deverakonda's lead performance is being called a highlight, making Kingdom an easy pick for your must-watch list.