Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' is a 'total blockbuster': Check reviews

Vijay Deverakonda's latest film, Kingdom, is getting loads of love from audiences. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the movie has sparked a wave of positive reactions for its gripping story and strong performances.

Social media is calling it a "total blockbuster," and even though some people noticed a few slow moments, most agree the film delivers big time and could do really well at the box office.