Box office collection: 'Idli Kadai' earns ₹1 crore on day 9 Entertainment Oct 10, 2025

Dhanush's first film as a director, "Idli Kadai," started strong but is now losing steam in its second week.

After a solid opening, the movie's daily earnings have dropped to about ₹1 crore on day nine, bringing its total to nearly ₹44 crore.

Weekday numbers keep slipping, showing the film's early buzz is fading.