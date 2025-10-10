Next Article
Box office collection: 'Idli Kadai' earns ₹1 crore on day 9
Entertainment
Dhanush's first film as a director, "Idli Kadai," started strong but is now losing steam in its second week.
After a solid opening, the movie's daily earnings have dropped to about ₹1 crore on day nine, bringing its total to nearly ₹44 crore.
Weekday numbers keep slipping, showing the film's early buzz is fading.
Mixed reviews reflected in low occupancy rates
Despite a talented cast with Nithya Menen and Arun Vijay, "Idli Kadai" is getting mixed reviews.
Tamil and Telugu versions both saw low occupancy rates—around 14%—on Thursday, October 9, 2025.
Some viewers aren't loving the pacing or Dhanush's performance, but others appreciate the film's vision and satisfying ending.