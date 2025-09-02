Next Article
Box office collection: 'Lokah' leads Onam race with ₹66cr
"Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra," starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, is leading the Onam movie race this year.
By September 1, 2025, it pulled in a massive ₹66cr worldwide—even as its daily earnings in India dipped from ₹10.1cr to ₹6.65cr on day five.
Still, it's far ahead of Mohanlal's "Hridayapoorvam," which has made ₹34.18cr globally.
More about the film
While other Onam releases like "Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira" and "Maine Pyar Kiya" are struggling at the box office, "Lokah" shines with its superhero twist rooted in Kerala's folklore.
The film is co-written by Santhy Balachandran and directed by Dominic Arun.
It offers a unique experience for those seeking something different this festive season.