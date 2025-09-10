Next Article
Box office collection: 'Lokah' nearing ₹94cr in India
"Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra," the Malayalam film starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, is on track to hit ₹94 crore in India just two weeks after release.
It started with a modest ₹2.7 crore but quickly picked up, ending its first week at ₹54.7 crore and adding another strong ₹27.8 crore in its second weekend—even with a big Monday drop.
Dulquer Salmaan's production has also impressed Bollywood stars
The movie has been packing theaters, hitting over 53% occupancy on September 9, especially during evening shows.
Directed by Dominic Arun and co-written by Santhy Balachandran, it also stars Naslen K Gafoor and Vijayaraghavan.
Produced under Dulquer Salmaan's banner, "Lokah" has even caught the eye of Bollywood celebs like Alia Bhatt and Akshay Kumar, who praised its world-building and visual style.