Box office collection: 'Lokah' nearing ₹94cr in India

Dulquer Salmaan's production has also impressed Bollywood stars

The movie has been packing theaters, hitting over 53% occupancy on September 9, especially during evening shows.

Directed by Dominic Arun and co-written by Santhy Balachandran, it also stars Naslen K Gafoor and Vijayaraghavan.

Produced under Dulquer Salmaan's banner, "Lokah" has even caught the eye of Bollywood celebs like Alia Bhatt and Akshay Kumar, who praised its world-building and visual style.