Box office collection: 'Madharaasi' pulls in almost ₹10 crore
Madharaasi, the new Tamil psychological action thriller starring Sivakarthikeyan, Vidyut Jammwal, and Rukmini Vasanth, hit theaters on Saturday and made a strong first impression—pulling in almost ₹10 crore on opening day.
Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sri Lakshmi Movies, the film is getting mixed reactions from both fans and critics.
Film set for solid weekend run
With over ₹4.6 crore already booked for its second day across more than 380 screens in Tamil Nadu, Madharaasi looks set for a solid weekend run.
The movie's performance is especially important for director Murugadoss after some recent setbacks—so keeping audiences interested beyond opening weekend could be key to his comeback.