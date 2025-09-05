Mohanlal's 'Ravanaprabhu' returning to theaters after restoration
Mohanlal's iconic 2001 Malayalam film Ravanaprabhu is making a comeback to theaters in early 2025, now fully restored with crisp 4K visuals and Dolby Atmos sound.
Directed by Ranjith as a sequel to Devasuram, the movie features Mohanlal in dual roles and promises a fresh experience for both old fans and newcomers.
Matinee now is behind the restoration
The remastered Ravanaprabhu will be released in theaters.
The restoration is led by Matinee Now, following successful revamps of other Mohanlal classics like Spadikam and Devadoothan.
'Ravanaprabhu' is a cult classic
Ravanaprabhu was the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2001 and won big at the Kerala State Film Awards.
Its blend of action, family drama, and memorable performances helped it earn cult status—so this re-release is a chance to catch a classic on the big screen with modern upgrades.