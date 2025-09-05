Mohanlal's 'Ravanaprabhu' returning to theaters after restoration Entertainment Sep 05, 2025

Mohanlal's iconic 2001 Malayalam film Ravanaprabhu is making a comeback to theaters in early 2025, now fully restored with crisp 4K visuals and Dolby Atmos sound.

Directed by Ranjith as a sequel to Devasuram, the movie features Mohanlal in dual roles and promises a fresh experience for both old fans and newcomers.